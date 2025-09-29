Media veteran Varun Kohli reappointed as director and group CEO of Bharat Express

Bharat Express announced the return of Varun Kohli as its director and group CEO, reaffirming the channel’s commitment to leadership and growth. Kohli’s return marks a new chapter for Bharat Express, as the channel prepares to expand its footprint and deepen its impact in the Indian news broadcasting landscape.

Kohli, a media industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, first joined Bharat Express in January 2023 and served as CEO and director. During this tenure, he played a role in shaping the channel’s editorial and business strategy, laying the foundation for its brand identity and operational structure. His leadership was marked by a focus on team alignment, revenue growth, and audience engagement.

Following his departure from Bharat Express, Kohli joined Times Network as COO, where he oversaw operations and strategic initiatives for over a year.

Kohli’s three-decade-long career spans leadership roles at ITV Network, Deccan Chronicle Holdings, Mogae Media, Network18, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., HT Media, and Amar Ujala Prakashan. Known for his hands-on approach and expertise in launching and turning around media brands, he is respected for his ability to drive sustainable growth and build high-performance teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Upendrra Rai, CMD & editor-in-chief of Bharat Express, said, “We are delighted to welcome Varun Kohli back to Bharat Express. During his first innings, Varun played a foundational role in successfully launching the channel and positioning Bharat Express as a credible voice in Indian news media. His strategic foresight and leadership were instrumental in building the core team and establishing a strong operational framework. With his return, we are confident that his deep industry experience and visionary approach will help us accelerate our growth and take the channel to new heights.”