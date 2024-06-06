ABP Network launches 'GamesLIVE', a casual online gaming platform under the ABP LIVE brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ABP Network announces its entry into the world of casual online gaming with the launch of GamesLIVE, under the flagship of ABP LIVE. This platform offers free online gaming experience, featuring a library of over 600 HTML5 games. GamesLIVE promises endless fun and entertainment, making high-quality games accessible to everyone, anytime, and anywhere.
GamesLIVE enhances online gaming with its effortless and instant play feature, eliminating the need for downloads and allowing players to jump straight into the action. Whether playing solo or with friends, GamesLIVE caters to all types of gamers with its diverse range of offerings. From thrilling adventures to challenging puzzles, the collection ensures there's something to suit every taste.
Commenting on the launch, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said, “We are delighted to launch GamesLIVE, our new gaming platform under ABP LIVE, which represents our dedication to expanding into the digital entertainment landscape. Our goal is to provide a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience for our users, both at home and on the go. As we look to the future, we constantly strive to expand our offerings to our stakeholders and provide them with an unparalleled experience. Our reputation as a trusted network is well-established, and we aim to achieve the same level of excellence with this gaming platform.”
Accessible across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, GamesLIVE ensures that one’s favourite games are always within reach, whether at home or on the go. With an intuitive interface and a commitment to providing exceptional entertainment, GamesLIVE offers a convenient and enjoyable casual gaming experience for everyone.
ABP Network has long been recognised for delivering high-quality content across various platforms, establishing a reputation for excellence and innovation in the media industry. With the launch of GamesLIVE, the network is taking a step into the world of online gaming.
This strategic move not only diversifies ABP Network's portfolio but also demonstrates its commitment to embracing new technologies and trends in the digital age.
Users can explore the extensive collection of games and experience the ultimate in online gaming through the GamesLIVE website.