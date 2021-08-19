BARC India CEO Sunil Lulla quits

It was during his tenure that BARC suspended its weekly ratings of TV news channels for three months in October 2020, amid the controversy surrounding its viewership data for TV news channels. The industry regulator has been embroiled in a controversy since October 2020, when the alleged TRP manipulation scam came up.

Mumbai Police named Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV and two other Marathi channels for paying certain households to keep their television sets on to increase the viewership of their channels. As part of the investigations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Lulla as well for questioning in late February.