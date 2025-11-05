JioStar's Malika Kutub joins InMobi as Head of Client Partnerships for APAC

The adtech landscape saw a major executive shift this week as Malika Kutub, a seasoned business leader with an 18-year track record in consumer internet and media, announced her departure from JioStar (formerly Disney+ Hotstar) to join InMobi. She will assume the role of head of client partnerships for APAC, based out of Singapore.

Advertisment

Announcing the move on LinkedIn on November 2, Kutub reflected on her six years at the streaming giant, calling it a "defining chapter in India’s digital story" that was "intense, rewarding & full of lessons."

Her decision to join InMobi aligns with her career preference for organisations that "build their own products" and "shape ecosystems." She praised InMobi’s resilience, noting the company has "navigated every wave of digital change with quiet confidence, long-term conviction & a culture I deeply respect."

Kutub brings a wealth of expertise in monetisation, strategy, and ad tech to the global mobile marketing firm. During her time at JioStar/Disney+ Hotstar, she served as executive director for international markets and alternate channels, successfully building and scaling the business across diverse global regions.

Her professional history also includes a leadership role as senior regional manager at Network18 Media & Investments Limited. Known for her focus on building strong client and agency partnerships, her strategy centres on aligning innovative ad tech solutions with measurable business objectives.

This move sees one of India's prominent digital growth architects take on a pivotal regional role, positioning InMobi to further strengthen its presence and partnerships across the crucial Asia-Pacific market.