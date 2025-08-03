Mindshare Fulcrum names Kosal Malladi as digital head

Mindshare Fulcrum, the specialised media agency under WPP Media (formerly GroupM), has announced the appointment of Kosal Malladi as its new Digital Head. The move reflects the agency’s continued commitment to scaling its digital capabilities and driving holistic performance strategies for clients across sectors.

With more than 20 years of experience spanning digital media, IT, and entrepreneurship, Malladi brings a multi-dimensional perspective to the role. Recognised for his strategic thinking and practical leadership, he is expected to lead digital innovation and transformation at Mindshare Fulcrum.



Before joining the agency, Malladi held leadership roles at Madison Digital, where he rejoined in 2018. He has also served as General Manager at PHD India under Omnicom Media Group and worked as Business Director at Madison World. Over the years, he has handled several key media accounts and driven growth across platforms.

Malladi began his digital career with Media2win and Star India, gaining expertise in digital media planning early on. His broader professional journey includes tenures at ESPN Star Sports, The Big Issue, Tata Consultancy Services, and Tata Power—highlighting his unique blend of corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial experience.