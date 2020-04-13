MediaCom announces key leadership appointments in Mumbai

MediaCom has further strengthened its leadership team, with the announcement of key appointments and role changes in the Mumbai team.
Vishal Shah joins as Managing Partner, MediaCom West. In this role, Vishal will be leading MediaCom’s West clients excluding P&G.
Rachana Monteiro has been elevated to lead one of MediaCom’s key portfolios – Agency Lead on the P&G business.
Vishal has been an entrepreneur and was running his own start up before joining MediaCom. He has also worked with leading agencies like Madison, Starcom and UM extensively on strategic media planning, buying and implementation before moving to the client side at The Kraft Heinz Company. He has also worked with iconic brands like Carrefour, Ford Motor, McDonald’s, Complan, Glucon-D, Ferrari, Lindt, Asian Paints, Monster.com, etc. Vishal has been responsible for the stellar growths of brands like Nycil and Heinz while heading their marketing teams.
Rachana Monteiro has been associated with MediaCom since 2013, previously as Senior Business Director, a key driver behind the success of team P&G. With over 18 years of experience in media management, Rachana has a deep operating understanding of the telecom, banking, travel categories, apart from FMCG. She has been associated with leading agencies like Carat, Maxus, Lodestar, Starcom and key brands like Philips, Disney, Tata Telecom, Vodafone, Heinz, BlackBerry, Axis Bank, etc. in the past.
Speaking on these appointments, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, says, “It is great to have such talented leaders in our Mumbai team. Known to be brand change agent, I am confident that Vishal’s appointment will help grow MediaCom’s existing and potential clients and will add immense value to our media offering. Rachana, on the other hand, has been a passionate leader and I am delighted to see her grow and take on a larger role within the company. I am certain that team P&G is stronger and together this passionate team will help in growth to the next level.”
Speaking on his appointment, Vishal Shah, says, “MediaCom is known for its people-centric culture. I am looking forward to work with the immensely talented team at MediaCom. My immediate tasks would be drive growth for MediaCom West along with adding more value to the existing clients.”
On her new role, Rachana Monteiro, says, “It’s a pleasure and privilege to be leading a prestigious portfolio like P&G. My stint at MediaCom has been very rewarding and I hope with the support of my fantastic team and client, we can take P&G to the next level of growth.”