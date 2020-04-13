MediaCom announces key leadership appointments in Mumbai

Speaking on these appointments, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, says, “It is great to have such talented leaders in our Mumbai team. Known to be brand change agent, I am confident that Vishal’s appointment will help grow MediaCom’s existing and potential clients and will add immense value to our media offering. Rachana, on the other hand, has been a passionate leader and I am delighted to see her grow and take on a larger role within the company. I am certain that team P&G is stronger and together this passionate team will help in growth to the next level.”