MediaCom appoints Shekhar Sharma As managing partner and Averill Sequeira As Chief Product Officer

ommenting on the appointments, Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, MediaCom South Asia said, “The media landscape is accelerating and ever-evolving. We want to continue to build on our strong track record of helping brands build campaigns that deliver results. Today brands want to communicate quickly and effectively, and we believe that together with our new appointments, we will be able to deliver more powerful work for our clients. With having Shekhar and Averill as a part of our team, I am convinced that they’re uniquely positioned to successfully drive the company and are here to put their best foot forward towards offering the best solution to our clients and strengthening our portfolio.”