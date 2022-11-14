MediaCom ropes in Ashish Gupta as General Manager

He joins from Publicis Media, where he worked as Senior Business Director, Media and Client Consulting.
Ashish Gupta from Publicis Media has joined GroupM’s MediaCom as General Manager. He announced this move through a LinkedIn post.
"I’m extremely happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager at GroupM Mediacom," read the post.
He worked with Publicis Media as Senior Business Director, Media and Client Consulting for around 3 years.
This is Gupta’s second stint with GroupM where he worked between 2017 and 2019 as digital lead (North) at Motivator.
In the past, he has also worked with Wunderman and Interactive Avenues where he worked for over 9 years.
The digital advertising professional has more than 15 years of experience in new media and is a graduate in Computer Applications and a post graduate in MBA, Marketing.
He has handled brands across veriticals such as Technology, Real Estate, Travel, Education, E-commerce, Matrimonial, FMCG, BFSI, Automotive, Hardware and Electronics, Career Services & Retail.