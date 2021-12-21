Media.Monks appoints Nikshit Shetty from OMD as Vice President

Previously, he worked with OMD as Digital Business Head (West).
Media.Monks, a digital production company producing websites, games, and film based out of Netherlands has recently roped in Nikshit Shetty as Vice President. Previously, he worked with OMD WOrldwide as Digital Business Head(West) for more than 2 years, wherein he was responsible for revenue lead, digital planning and strategy for OMD West.
A digital planning & strategy professional with over 14 years of experience in the media, marketing and adtech business, Nikshit has vast experience in CPG, Auto, BFSI & Travel categories, and in leading, mentoring & scaling teams.
Nikshit holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from University of Wales, Cardiff, UK. In the past, he has also worked with Omnicom Media Group, Carat, pHd, Havas Media Group and Kris Mediaworks.