MediaMonks India hires Karan Amin as Creative Lead

MediaMonks, the content practice of S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), has hired Karan Amin as creative director, India. Operating from MediaMonks’ Delhi office, Karan’s role will be critical in guiding and transitioning brands’ digital journey.
“We spent a lot of time finding the right creative person for this role. As a digital business that champions Creative+Tech, we wanted someone focussed and yet true to the digital medium to head the creative mandate for the market. With the firm backing of programmatic, Karan and his team will be creating engaging digital content and powerful brand campaigns, powered by technology,” says Robert Godinho, Managing Director, Media Monks, India.
As Creative head, Karan will lead the digital creative mandate for Indian and International clients looking for brand solutions across platforms and mediums.
With MediaMonks single P&L and immersive global team structure, Karan will be working on key businesses across India and the region.
Karan began his career in account management before switching to the creative side as a writer in 2004. He has around 18 years of work experience having worked in some of India’s top Advertising Agencies, Digital Agencies & Content Platforms. He has won major advertising awards across the world, including the prestigious Gold Lion at Cannes and was voted India’s number 1 creative in the year 2007 by Campaign Brief Asia.
Over his entire working career, Karan has gained valuable experience across industries like Telecom, FMCG, Consumer Electronics, Footwear, Airlines and Finance to name a few.