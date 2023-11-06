Media.Monks India's Smita Salgaonkar moves to Google Cloud

At Media.Monks, she was working as Country Manager - Data & Digital Media.
Smita Salgaonkar from Media.Monks India, is moving to Google Cloud. Her new role at Google Cloud involves marketing technology and its applications in enhancing customer-centricity, profitability, and business outcomes. At Media.Monks, she worked as country manager - data & digital media for more than 4 years.
Smita posted about this development in a LinkedIn post, and expressed gratitude to her colleagues, clients, partners, and friends for their support and collaboration.
Salgaonkar joined Media.Monks from Omnicom Media Group in 2019. She has also had prior stints with dunnhumby, vserv, HDMessaing and People Interactive.