Media.Monks names Matthew Godfrey as EVP, Head of Content, APAC

S4Capital’s operating brand Media.Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company, has appointed Matthew Godfrey as EVP, head of content, APAC.
Godfrey will support the senior leadership team across the region. A strategic focus for him will be expanding the Media.Monks' unique business model in APAC, which centers on key markets such as China, Australia, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, and is supported by content excellence hub offices.
Working alongside Kenny Griffiths, managing director, APAC of data, digital and media, Godfrey will take the connected single global P&L model to the next level in APAC.
"Matt has everything we are looking for as we reshape our leadership structure at Media.Monks in APAC. With an extensive background in the region and a wealth of knowledge based on his experience in the market, we are confident Matt is the right person to drive the business forward, fostering our client relations. He will add a lot of value to our vision, especially when it comes to the single P&L and single brand, along with our mission to shift industries forward by re-shaping how businesses interact with the world, now,” adds Bruno Lambertini, co-CEO, content, at Media.Monks.
“The content industry is now at a very dynamic time. As global leaders in AI, social, and all digital platforms, Media.Monks is ideally placed to help APAC brands create and orchestrate powerful and efficient communication solutions. The opportunity for innovation has never been greater and I’m excited to help APAC clients gain a competitive advantage by accessing our incredible talent, “ says Matthew Godfrey, EVP, head of content, APAC.
Before joining the Media.Monks, Godfrey was CEO of food tech start-up Nutrition Innovation which operated from Africa to Asia. He has over 15 years as CEO of agency businesses, including VMLY&R and Publicis Worldwide.