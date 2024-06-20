MediBuddy onboards Joel Fernandez as senior director corporate social responsibility

Speaking on the appointment Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO of MediBuddy said, "We are thrilled to welcome Joel during this pivotal phase as we scale our reach and social impact across India. His expertise will be instrumental in defining programs that leverage our technology platform and partner network to provide quality healthcare services to rural and economically disadvantaged sections of the society. This aligns with MediBuddy’s vision to make high quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians."