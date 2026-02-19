Medulla Communications names Anindya Banerjee as executive creative director

Medulla Communications has appointed Anindya Banerjee as executive creative director. He will partner Amrish Chandan to lead the agency’s creative mandate.

Banerjee has previously worked with agencies including Publicis, FCB, Ogilvy and Contract Advertising. His work has been recognised at Cannes Lions, The One Show, Asia Pacific Adfest, RX Awards and Saniss Awards.

He joins from Publicis Health, where he handled healthcare brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Abbott, Novo Nordisk, Novartis and Pfizer. His portfolio includes ‘Break the Partnership’ for Novo Nordisk and The Times Group’s ‘Out and Proud’ campaign.

Praful Akali, founder and managing director, Medulla Communications, said: “With Medulla's expansion to US and Asia-Pacific markets, we needed an integrated creative leadership team that can power brands across markets and healthcare categories.”

Banerjee added, “Health is one of the most meaningful categories to build in, with the power to impact billions of lives. A specialist healthcare agency allows me to contribute more meaningfully through sharper, more effective solutions.”

Banerjee will work alongside Amrish Chandan, executive creative director at Medulla. Chandan has over two decades of experience and has held leadership roles at Lowe Lintas, JWT and Leo Burnett, working across FMCG, real estate, television and political communications.