Meenakshi C V joins Havas India as vice president – strategy & planning

Meenakshi C V has joined Havas India as vice president – Strategy and Planning. She shared the update through a LinkedIn post.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President- Strategy and Planning at Havas India! Excited about this new journey with Tina Mansukhani Garg sharda pillai Sushil Verghese Alanna Aloysius!”

She is based in Bengaluru and has taken on the role in an on-site capacity.

Before joining Havas India, Meenakshi worked as an independent consultant in brand strategy and qualitative research. She has also held group head marketing roles at Blumen Biovitals Healthkare and Spring Bio Solution, along with heading brand marketing at WiStride.

Her earlier experience includes a long stint at Unltd (Ideas. Insights. Imagination), where she worked across qualitative research, consumer behaviour and strategic brand solutions. She has also held client servicing and account leadership roles at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising and J. Walter Thompson Worldwide.

In addition to her corporate roles, Meenakshi has served as adjunct faculty at Whistling Woods International, teaching advertising, account planning and integrated marketing communication.