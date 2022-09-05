Meenakshi Menon joins icogz as Chairperson

Amit Tripathi, founder & managing director, icogz® said, "It gives me immense pleasure and honour to have Meenakshi on board as Chairperson of icogz®. Icogz® has been a dream cherished for a while, and today is arguably one of the foremost Data AI tools in the industry. Having known Meenakshi for over two decades, it is extremely encouraging to associate with her and carve growth strategies for taking icogz® to the next level. We are currently engaged with some of the biggest brands across the World to build actionable intelligence and insights in their business, and under Meenakshi’s mentorship we hope to make a meaningful difference to their bottom lines as well as business growth."