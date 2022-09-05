Meenakshi Menon joins icogz as Chairperson

She will be taking an active role in the growth and product vision of the company.
Meenakshi Menon, is synonymous with the world of Marketing Audit & Analytics in India. Meenakshi has now joined the board of icogz, a business intelligence platform, as Chairperson.
Founded by Amit Tripathi, icogz® helps businesses improve profitability through better performance. The vision is to support business leader decision making through synthesis of fragmented data, something that business owners find extremely difficult to cope with. icogz captures data from disparate platforms, harmonises the data, and provides a real-time unified view of the entire brand footprint thereby aiding brand leaders take meaningful steps in growing the business or managing better margins.
On the recent association with icogz, Meenakshi Menon commented, "Over the years my objective has been to deliver data driven actionable insights helping Brands and Businesses. That continues to be an area that fascinates me given the seismic shifts in the market place. Brand owners today are drowning in data, that’s probably why the term Data lake! Unfortunately the digital world encourages silos given the fact that the two biggest players have walled gardens with restricted access. When I saw what icogz had done in combining independent sources of data and establishing causal patterns across disparate data sets it was truly a Eureka moment.
For me it’s a fantastic opportunity to help a young dynamic team grow their business while helping brand owners, a constituency I have worked with for the last 40+ years. I have always believed in walking the talk and thus the investment, as not only do I believe in the product but also the team behind the product and their vision to build a truly world class product.”
Amit Tripathi, founder & managing director, icogz® said, "It gives me immense pleasure and honour to have Meenakshi on board as Chairperson of icogz®. Icogz® has been a dream cherished for a while, and today is arguably one of the foremost Data AI tools in the industry. Having known Meenakshi for over two decades, it is extremely encouraging to associate with her and carve growth strategies for taking icogz® to the next level. We are currently engaged with some of the biggest brands across the World to build actionable intelligence and insights in their business, and under Meenakshi’s mentorship we hope to make a meaningful difference to their bottom lines as well as business growth."
Meenakshi launched Spatial Access, India's first marketing audit and advisory company, in 2003. Over 17 years, she and her team worked across categories and industries both in India and across APAC. Her philosophy was helping brands deliver more bang for their media and marketing investments. Spatial Access is today a Deloitte business and Meenakshi continues to be a senior advisor to the team. Her enormous contribution to the communications, media, advertising, and marketing industry makes her one of the most powerful women in the industry. Besides, being a pioneer of India's audit and advisory industry, she is actively involved in Philanthropy and environmental pursuits.
icogz is currently ramping up its team with high level appointments, enhancing tech solutions, strengthen the core team, and expand business in Indian and international markets, with a presence in Canada, UK & UAE already