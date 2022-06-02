Meenakshi Samantaray elevated as VP of Marketing, PR & Partnerships at ZEE LIVE

She is the former director of marketing and Public Relations at ZEE LIVE.
Meenakshi Samantaray, former director of marketing and Public Relations at ZEE LIVE, has been promoted as the Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations & Partnerships at ZEE LIVE. She started her career as a management trainee at Reliance Broadcast Network and then worked as a brand manager at Hindustan Unilever.
For two years, she was the Deputy Manager (Marketing) of Future Group India and National Marketing Manager of ACC Cement Holcim for a year. She is an alumnus of Symbiosis International University and Pune University.