Meesho appoints Aman Mehta as VP and Head of Design

E-commerce platform Meesho has appointed Aman Mehta as its new vice president and head of design. In this role, he will lead product design, user experience, and design systems to make Meesho’s platform more intuitive and engaging for millions of users across India.

Aman brings over two decades of experience in design leadership across some of India’s most recognized technology brands. He joins Meesho from Dream11, where he served as vice president of design, overseeing user experience and design across the company’s product suite.

Aman has also held leadership roles at Dream11,PharmEasy, OYO, Zenoti, Quikr, CommonFloor, and Info Edge (Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi), building and scaling design teams that shaped products for diverse digital audiences.

Speaking about his new role on LinkedIn, Aman Mehta said: “At Meesho, the mission to democratise internet commerce for the next billion Indians deeply resonates with me. Design will play a pivotal role in making the platform even more intuitive, inclusive, and delightful for millions of small businesses, entrepreneurs, and customers across India. In today’s competitive landscape, customer experience is the key differentiator, and design is central to shaping that experience.”

He added that he looks forward to collaborating with Meesho’s leadership team and building experiences that make a meaningful difference for users and sellers alike.