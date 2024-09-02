Meesho onboards Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

Prior to joining Meesho, Mohit held significant leadership roles at several global technology leaders. At Meta, he led the messenger’s monetisation initiative, scaling it into a multi-billion-dollar business from the ground up. Prior to that he was part of the core team at Instagram that launched ads and business products, expanding the platform to over one million advertisers. Most recently, at Carta, Mohit managed a diverse product portfolio and spearheaded initiatives including international expansion and new Generative AI-enabled products.