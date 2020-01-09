Megha Chopra appointed as General Manager and Vice President, Global Commercial Services India, American Express

With over 18 years of diverse experience across the corporate and commercial banking segments, Megha comes with a deep understanding of financial services, digital solutions and the evolving business landscape shaping customer demand. She joins American Express from Citibank, where she led the transaction business for the northern region of India. Prior to this, Megha was with Standard Chartered Bank, where she was responsible for origination, structuring and syndication for large value, complex and structured financing solutions for large corporates in North and East.