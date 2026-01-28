Megha Nayak joins Figma as India marketing head

After over a decade at LinkedIn, Megha Nayak has moved to design platform Figma as its new head of marketing for India.

She announced the news on LinkedIn, where her last known designation was global head of lifecycle marketing for the professional networking site’s marketing solutions offering.

"This is a pivotal moment to help shape Figma’s presence in India and build India with Figma. As design and craft become key differentiators for success, Figma is evolving into a deeply interconnected ecosystem that takes teams seamlessly from idea to launch," she wrote as she announced her move.

Nayak has also spent six and a half years at Tata Communications during her 17 year career.