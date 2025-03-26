Megha Tata onboarded as Strategic Advisor for Edstead

Edstead, a research-driven documentary studio creating impactful docu-series with storytelling has onboarded Megha Tata as a strategic advisor. As strategic sdvisor, Megha will work closely with the founder and leadership team focusing on purpose-driven storytelling.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Megha Tata said, “I am delighted to work with Edstead as a Strategic Advisor at this transformative stage of the company. I look forward to collaborating with the founder - Shekhar and his leadership team and help charter their growth. As the media landscape evolves, Edstead is poised to create impactful content that informs and inspires..”

Talking about Megha’s role, Shekhar Bhattacharjee, founder, Edstead, added, “At Edstead, we are shaping the future of storytelling with a strong focus on conscious capitalism. Having known Megha for some time, it is an honour to have her support in guiding our vision. Her vast experience, leadership insights, and strategic direction are invaluable as we continue to craft impactful films and stories that matter.”

Megha Tata held leadership roles at Star, Turner, HBO, BTVI, and Discovery, bringing over 30 years of expertise in media, business strategy, and content innovation. A recognised industry leader, she has lectured at IIT, IIM, ISB, and UBS, shaping future talent while driving impactful storytelling and business growth.