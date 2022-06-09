Megha Tata to quit Warner Bros. Discovery; Arjun Nohwar to be General Manager India

She was the Managing Director at Warner Bros. Discovery since April 2019.
Megha Tata, managing director, South Asia, Discovery Communications India has decided to move on from the company. She joined the company 3 years ago. Arjun Nohwar will be the general manager, India. Previously responsible for the launch of HBO Max in India, he brings a digital experience that will help prepare the company for our next phase of growth.
Jeeyoung Lee will be General Manager Korea. In her tenure at Discovery, she helped built a strong production unit, that will be a fundamental pillar of our future strategy in Korea.
Shonali Bedi will lead Affiliate Distribution and Digital Partnerships for Southeast Asia, while she continues to head Business Development and Insights regionwide.
Cindy Ma will lead affiliate distribution and advertising sales for Taiwan.
Yasmin Zahid has been synonymous with HBO/WarnerMedia affiliate distribution for the past 3 decades and will be leaving the company following a transition period.
On the Content (Programming, Original Production and Acquisition) side, we will operate 3 verticals:
Magdalene Ew will continue to head entertainment .Christopher Ho will head Kids. Lynn Ng will head Factual & Lifestyle whilst she continues her current role for Content Ops for the wider region.
Kurt Rieder will continue to lead Theatrical Distribution as well as being part of the international theatrical operations headed by Andrew Cripps. Jae Chang will continue to lead TV Distribution and Home Entertainment. Vikram Sharma will lead Consumer Products Licensing, while he continues to oversee Advertising Sales for Southeast Asia.
Jason Monteiro will head an Integrated Marketing team across INSEAK in addition to his coordination role for our streaming services. He will manage Marketing and Creatives Services across all lines of business, while working closely with the D2C marketing team. Athreyan ‘Auto’ Sundararajan, vice president group marketing - India South East Asia and South Korea will also be departing the company.