Meghna Apparao moves on from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; joins Licious as chief business officer

Meghna Apparo has joined Licious, a leading gourmet meat brand headquartered in Bangalore as chief business officer.
Before Licious, Apparo was the chief marketing officer of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GPCL) for less than a year starting from June 2019.
Before that, she was with Amazon for four years. She’d joined the e-commerce giant in 2015 as general manager where she led the launch of Amazon Pantry and handled the P/L responsibility for Beauty, Personal and Health Care Appliances categories. She was eventually promoted to Director in 2018.
Before that, Apparo enjoyed a decade long stint with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). She’d joined HUL in 2001 as area sales and customer manager, Home and Personal Care. In 2005, she became the senior regional brand manager, Asia where she was responsible for brand development - strategy, innovation and communication development. In 2012, she was named as the global marketing director, Laundry.
She moved on from HUL in 2015 to join Amazon.