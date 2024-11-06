Advertisment
Meghna Sharma joins Aditya Birla Mgt Corporation as AGM Corp Comm & PR

Before this role, Meghna Sharma worked for 3 years at IN10 Media Network.

afaqs! news bureau
Meghna Sharma has been appointed as assistant general manager for corporate communications and PR at Aditya Birla Management Corporation. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Prior to this role, Sharma was working with IN10 Media Network for the past 3 years. Meghna Sharma brings over 16 years of experience in media, corporate communications, and PR. She began her career in 2008 as a correspondent at DNA-Daily News & Analysis.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like exchange4media, MxMIndia, Financial Express, iProspect, and more.

