Melorra appoints Kushal Singh from Domino's India as Head of Marketing

Melorra delivers BIS Hallmarked gold lightweight jewellery to all pin codes in India. The brand recently expanded delivery capabilities to the US, UK, Singapore, and UAE and is bringing harmonized retail to consumers through a robust online presence and its offline centers. Melorra currently has a physical presence in Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Noida with the total number of stores standing at 11. The brand will also be expanding its retail footprints throughout India in the next few years. So far, Melorra has delivered to over 3000 cities/towns/villages in the country and made its mark everywhere – from villages with a population of less than 10,000 to cities with a population above 1 million. Melorra is aiming for $1 billion in revenue by FY 2026.