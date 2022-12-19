Melorra appoints ex-Apple Executive Nirdosh Chouhan as Chief Technology Officer

Nirdosh Chouhan is an aspiring leader in software engineering with 20+ years of strategic growth in managing teams, and distributed enterprise products and applications. He oversaw OYO's platform and revenue technology before joining Melorra. He has worked with reputed companies like Apple, Oracle, and NetApp. He was one of the first few employees at Apple and was in charge of spearheading its retail engineering division. In his time with the company, he worked on designing global customer-centric technology products with the mission of performance, scale, security and reliability.