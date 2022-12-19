Melorra appoints ex-Apple Executive Nirdosh Chouhan as Chief Technology Officer

Nirdosh will oversee its innovations and operations.
Melorra, a leading D2C brand that offers lightweight and affordable fashionable gold jewellery has on boarded Nirdosh Chouhan, ex-OYO Senior President as their Chief Technology officer, to oversee operations and be a part of the company’s future prospects. With this appointment, Melorra plans to scale its existing model and explore newer technologies.
Nirdosh Chouhan is an aspiring leader in software engineering with 20+ years of strategic growth in managing teams, and distributed enterprise products and applications. He oversaw OYO's platform and revenue technology before joining Melorra. He has worked with reputed companies like Apple, Oracle, and NetApp. He was one of the first few employees at Apple and was in charge of spearheading its retail engineering division. In his time with the company, he worked on designing global customer-centric technology products with the mission of performance, scale, security and reliability.
Founder & CEO, Saroja Yeramilli, speaking on the appointment, said, "As Melorra becomes one of the largest D2C brands in India and aims to scale significantly over the next few years with an Omni -channel strategy, I am delighted to welcome Nirdosh Chouhan, a senior technology leader in India, to Melorra as our CTO. Nirdosh's international exposure implementing Apple's world class Omni Channel consumer experience is going to prove beneficial in offering a best-in-class global shopping experience to our customers - online or offline."
“What impresses me about Melorra is its focus on creating the largest everyday fashionable fine jewellery brand across the globe. The organization prioritizes quality and creativity and aspires to deliver the best products at reasonable rates. As the chief technology officer, my primary focus will be to build products and technologies which shape the future of fine jewellery from design, production, exploration and online offline experience points at scale.” said Nirdosh Chouhan while speaking on his appointment as CTO of Melorra.