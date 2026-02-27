Menka Asrani joins Amazon as Lead – Studio

Menka Asrani has joined Amazon as Lead – Studio, where she will head branded content initiatives for the OTT platform within the Amazon Ads ecosystem. She announced the move on LinkedIn.

Asrani said the role brings together storytelling, brand partnerships and audience-first thinking, areas she has been passionate about throughout her career. She added that she looks forward to building meaningful content solutions that create stronger connections between brands and audiences, while contributing to the evolving landscape of premium digital entertainment.

Asrani moves from Collective Artists Network, where she was head of brand solutions. In her 15-year career, she has worked with organisations such as Viacom18, ZEE5, Culture Machine, The Walt Disney Company, Bloomberg TV and DB Corp.