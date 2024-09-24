Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pereyra has stepped down as managing director of Pizza Hut India after five years, with Rohan Pewekar appointed as the new managing director.
Merrill Pereyra exits Pizza Hut India, after working for five years. Pereyra served as Managing Director of Pizza Hut for five years, leading the brand's growth and expansion across subcontinental countries while being based at the Gurgaon headquarters.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Rohan Pewekar has been appointed as the new MD of Pizza Hut for Indian Subcontinent. Pewekar will focus on strengthening Pizza Hut’s business and driving long-term growth across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.