Meta appoints Dilpreeta Vasudeva as Head Of Marketing

She joins as the Marketing Lead for Business Messaging at Meta - WhatsApp, Instagram & Messenger.
Meta has recently appointed Dilpreeta Vasudeva as head Of marketing. She will lead the messaging business at Meta for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Previously, she was the founder of CMO Access, a solution-based company for accelerating growth & embracing transformation. She also had prior stints with Bharti Enterprises and Reliance Industries- Jio Studios as Head Of Marketing and Tata Play as Head Of Digital Marketing.
A marketer with more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Vasudeva is an ISB Alumni and has worked alongside senior leadership teams of MNCs & Indian Conglomerates garnering rich experience across 7+ categories & functional disciplines of marketing. In the past, she has also worked with Microsoft for around 6 years, Times Internet, Tech Mahindra and Radisson.