Meta appoints Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman

Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick as its president and vice chairman. Powell McCormick is a former senior US government official and Wall Street executive. She served as deputy national security adviser during Donald Trump’s first term and earlier held a senior advisory role in the White House under former President George W. Bush. She has also spent 16 years in senior leadership positions at Goldman Sachs.

According to Meta, Powell McCormick will focus on supporting the company’s long-term investment priorities, including the expansion of data centre infrastructure, development of strategic capital partnerships and growth of investment capacity.

Her appointment follows a series of leadership and policy changes at Meta over the past year as the company advances investments in artificial intelligence and large-scale infrastructure. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been seeking government support for data centres and energy capacity required for these initiatives.

Powell McCormick previously joined Meta’s board but stepped down in December, eight months after her appointment. She is married to US Senator David McCormick, who chairs a Senate subcommittee on energy policy. A spokesperson for the senator said he will continue to comply with all Senate ethics rules.