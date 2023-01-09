Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group

Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business for Meta in India, said: “Meta is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever as we navigate global economic headwinds. India’s largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country’s expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”