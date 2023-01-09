Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group

Purohit, who was the CEO at Tata CLiQ recently quit the e-commerce company.
Social media platform, Meta has recently appointed Vikas Purohit as the director of global business group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter.
Purohit will lead the company's strategic relationships with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems to accelerate the adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.
He will be reporting to the company's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams. Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, Meta's director and head of ads business in India.
He had joined Tata Cliq in November 2016. Prior to this role, he was associated with Paytm, Amazon India, Tommy Hilfiger, Reliance Brands and Madura Garments.
Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business for Meta in India, said: “Meta is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever as we navigate global economic headwinds. India’s largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country’s expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”