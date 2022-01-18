Meta appoints Meghna Apparao as Director of E-commerce Industry Vertical in India

Said Arun Srinivas, director and head of global business group at Meta in India, “We are committed to enabling and multiplying economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes in India. With many of them rapidly moving online and transitioning into an explosive phase of growth, it becomes more important than ever to find the right solutions and strategies that can help them scale quickly. I am thrilled to welcome Meghna as she joins our team to lead this mandate and to shape the role our apps can play in enabling the growth of some of India’s largest online and retail businesses.”