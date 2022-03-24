Meta appoints Saugato Bhowmik as Director of CPG, Auto & D2C industry vertical in India

Arun Srinivas, director and head of global business group at Meta in India , said: “The consumer goods and auto industries in India are on the cusp of a massive transformation as they transition to online with businesses building new ways of reaching their customers. We play a pivotal role in this journey as many of the brands in this space are using our apps to go direct-to-consumer. We are thrilled to welcome Saugato as he joins our team to lead this exciting mandate and to shape the role our apps can play in enabling the growth of some of India’s largest consumer goods and auto businesses.”