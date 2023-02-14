Meta chief business officer Marne Levine leaves after 13 years

Her departure comes on the heels of a massive layoff of 11,000 people and a reported new wave of layoffs on its way.
Marne Levine, Mata’s chief business officer, will leave the company after 13 years. She will step down from the CBO role on February 21, 2023, and will remain an employee until she departs in the summer.
Levine’s exit comes on the heels of Meta’s 11,000 employee layoff after recording employee consecutive decline in revenue for two quarters, and a reported new wave of layoffs on its way.
Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky are taking on expanded roles as the company’s most senior sales and partnership leaders, representing the company with its advertisers and partners and reporting to COO Javier Olivan.
This new structure continues to bring our business and product teams closer together and helps them operate even more effectively to serve our clients, said Meta in a statement.
“From running global policy to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day,” Javier said.
“Nicola has a strong, well-earned reputation in the ad industry, and Justin has a unique combination of product, operations and business experience that will serve him well in this new role,” he added. “They’re both proven leaders, and we’re fortunate to have them leading this important work and representing the company with our advertisers and partners.”
Nicola’s expanded role as Head of Global Business Group will now include overseeing Global Partnerships and Engineering, and she will lead a single client-facing organization that supports its partners and their growth globally.
Nicola will also continue to lead the Global Business Group — the company’s relationships with top marketers and agencies for all of Meta’s family of apps — and integrating these teams will strengthen our ads business, create operational efficiencies, and improve execution in how we support our partners.
Justin, now Head of Online Sales, Operations and Partnerships, will expand his remit to now include revenue generation, leading our sales and operations focused on growing small and medium-sized businesses on our platforms.
He will continue to oversee the Content Partnerships team, which helps people discover the most interesting, relevant and personalized content across Facebook and Instagram.
We remain steadfast in our commitment to helping the over 200 million businesses that use our free tools and the over 10 million businesses that use personalized ads on our platforms get the best return on their investment, mentions the company in the statement.
Cover image: Wikipedia