Meta India faces fourth major departure as partnership head steps down

Manish Chopra, who was in the position of Facebook parent Meta’s partnerships efforts in India has resigned from his position. His tenure includes four and a half years with the company, he announced via Linkedin.
The previous exits from the company included former India head Ajit Mohan and public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal in 2022. Abhijit Bose, head of Whatsapp India also departed the company in the same period.
Prior to joining the company, he was the co-founder and CEO of app-only deals marketplace Little, which was acquired by Paytm in 2017.
In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Chopra co-founded the online apparel brand Zovi. Furthermore, he has worked with Microsoft and Oracle.