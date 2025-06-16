Meta names Arun Srinivas as Managing Director and Head in India

Meta has named Arun Srinivas as its new managing director and head for India. This appointment follows Sandhya Devanathan's recent transition to an expanded role, where she now leads both India and Southeast Asia.

In his new and expanded capacity, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta's business, innovation, and revenue goals to better serve partners and clients. He will also focus on supporting the long-term growth of Meta's operations and its commitment to the Indian market. His key responsibilities will include leading Meta's strategy in India and strengthening relationships with the country's top brands, advertisers, developers, and partners to drive market growth.

He will transition to his new role from July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Sandhya Devanathan.

A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas comes with nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.

Srinivas currently serves as the director and head of ads business in India. Since joining the company in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, reels, and messaging.

“As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market. Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India.” – Sandhya Devanathan, vice president (India and South East Asia), Meta.