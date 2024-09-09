Meta promotes Gaurav Jeet Singh to director- agencies & VC partnerships, India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, Singh worked as head- agency business.
Gaurav Jeet Singh has been promoted to director of agencies and VC partnerships, India at Meta. He announced in a LinkedIn post, saying, "Excited to start my new role as Director of Agencies & VC Partnerships, India at Meta."
Prior to this, he served as head of agency business at Meta. With more than 25 years of experience in consumer marketing, Singh has a wealth of expertise in building brands and businesses.
He also spent over 13 years at Unilever, where he held several key leadership roles.