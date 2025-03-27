Meta's APAC Vice President Dan Neary steps down

Meta's Asia-Pacific vice president Dan Neary has stepped down from his role after 12 years. The announcement was made on March 27, 2025, marking the end of Neary's decade-long tenure, during which he oversaw major growth across markets spanning Australia, Greater China, and Southeast Asia.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same. “After an incredible 12-year run at Meta, it’s time for me to say thank you and goodbye. I’ll be around for a few more months to get a successor in place and ensure a smooth transition as I hand over the reins.”, Neary mentioned in his post.

He further added, “ Working at such a remarkable company has been an absolute privilege. I’m forever grateful to Meta’s leadership, especially Nicola Mendelsohn CBE, who has supported me throughout the years, as well as Carolyn Everson who brought me into the Meta family. I’m also deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from some of the most talented people in tech, both colleagues and partners. I've always believed that growth comes from surrounding yourself with intelligent people and embracing new challenges, and I've been fortunate to have experienced a lot of both at Meta.

To the Asia Pacific team who have been my partners on this journey, I extend my heartfelt thanks. It’s hugely gratifying for me to look back at the small Singapore office where this journey started over a decade ago and see how far we have come together. As I’ve always said, our business is built on helping other businesses grow and succeed on our platform. I’m humbled by the trust of businesses both large and small who have taught us so much about what it means to innovate, and continue to lead the way on global trends - whether it is business messaging or live shopping.”

Neary joined Meta in 2013 and was instrumental in growing the company's user base and business operations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.