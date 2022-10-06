Meta’s Arun Srinivas to now head the tech giant’s India ad biz

Sandeep Bhushan, director, Meta Business Group India, to move on.
Meta has promoted Arun Srinivas as director and head of the Ads Business for Meta India. He joined the tech giant in 2020 as director and head, global business group.
“In this role, I will oversee business strategy and revenue growth for India across all Meta Platforms, for all businesses, and be a part of the India Leadership Team. The digital landscape is redefining how businesses reach and engage consumers, and the opportunity across large, medium and small businesses is immense in the years to come,” wrote Srinivas on LinkedIn announcing his elevation.
He also revealed Sandeep Bhushan, director, Meta Business Group India was moving on from his role.
Before joining Meta, Srinivas Ola Mobility’s COO and global CMO. He has also worked at places such as WestBridge Capital Partners, Unilever, and Reebok.