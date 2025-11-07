Metro Brands appoints Ariff Bham as AVP - Business Head, Sports Division

Metro Brands has appointed Ariff Bham as AVP – business head, sports division. In his new role, he will lead the company’s sports division operations, bringing over a decade of experience in brand building and retail strategy.

Bham shared the update on his LinkedIn, stating: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as AVP - Business Head, Sports Division at Metro Brands Limited!”

Before joining Metro Brands, Bham spent nearly 12 years at Reliance Brands. His earlier stints include roles at Diesel, Keynote Corporate Services, and The CEO’s Office at Reliance Brands. He holds an International Master’s in Business Administration from Hult International Business School, London.