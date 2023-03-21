Metro Brands appoints Deepika Deepti as Senior VP Marketing

At Metro Brands, Deepika will help steer the company through its vision of being a leading new-age Indian footwear retailer with a strong omni-channel presence across the country by strategically strengthening the brand portfolio. Her understanding of product, business acumen and skills of the new age marketing tools, like social & digital, collaborations with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Pharrell Williams, Stan Smith led her to her biggest wins at adidas by leading revolution of sneaker culture in India with adidas Originals. Deepika’s decade-long stint with adidas is testimony of her in-depth knowledge of the footwear industry and her capability to boost the revenue growth of a brand.