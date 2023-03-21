Metro Brands appoints Deepika Deepti as Senior VP Marketing

Prior to joining Metro Brands last year, Deepika was CEO & chief marketing officer at Camp SMA.
With an aim to further strengthen brand positioning and commitment to consumer centricity, Metro Brands, India’s leading fashion footwear retailer, has appointed Deepika Deepti as senior vice president marketing.
Deepika will work alongside leaders Farah Malik Bhanji, managing director and Nissan Joseph, CEO of the eight-decade old footwear brand to spearhead the company’s marketing mandate. Deepika brings to the business an extensive 18-years of experience with the retail industry and has been known for building brands.
At Metro Brands, Deepika will help steer the company through its vision of being a leading new-age Indian footwear retailer with a strong omni-channel presence across the country by strategically strengthening the brand portfolio. Her understanding of product, business acumen and skills of the new age marketing tools, like social & digital, collaborations with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Pharrell Williams, Stan Smith led her to her biggest wins at adidas by leading revolution of sneaker culture in India with adidas Originals. Deepika’s decade-long stint with adidas is testimony of her in-depth knowledge of the footwear industry and her capability to boost the revenue growth of a brand.
“It is an honor to be part of a celebrated legacy company like Metro that has stood the test of time. In my current role here, I look forward to upholding and elevating the company’s many brands by building cultural relevance and value for each of them. My focus will be to keep pace with marketing innovations and continue to build brand aspiration ,” said Deepika Deepti.
Prior to joining Metro Brands last year, Deepika was CEO & chief marketing officer at Camp SMA and worked with brands like Veg Non-Veg as well as the contemporary luxury clothing brand Bhaane (2020-21), where she played an integral part in expediting growth of e-com at bhaane.com. As Former Director Brand Activation, Emerging Markets at adidas, Deepika spent a decade gaining in-depth knowledge of Indian and international retail markets to strategically grow the business. Her trophy brands during her stint there included adidas Originals, Yeezy, Statement & Neo across India and emerging markets.