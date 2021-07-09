Metro Brands appoints Nissan Joseph as CEO

Nissan, who holds a degree in business administration from the University of Western Sydney, joins the Company from Philippines-based MAP Active & Planet Sports Inc., a lifestyle retailer in Southeast Asia, where he was the CEO since March 2020. During his 18 year-long experience in retail and brand management, he has held key roles for five years at Crocs, for which Metro Brands operates retail stores in India. He has also worked with firms including Payless Shoes Pty Ltd and Hickory Brands, Inc.