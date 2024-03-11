Metro Brands appoints Roch D’Souza as senior vice president of marketing

Prior to joining Metro Brands, Roch held significant leadership positions at companies like Future Group and Parle. A notable achievement was his instrumental role in expanding Brand Factory from 30 to 105 retail outlets within six years. Moreover, he led the highly successful Free Shopping Weekend campaign, drawing over 20 million customers annually and solidifying its status as one of the largest offline Annual Retail Sales events in the market, thereby contributing to the brand's exponential expansion. Serving as the CEO of Things2Do, Roch further played a key role in expanding the brand's footprint in the Indian market.