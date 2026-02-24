Metro Brands ropes in Harshvardhan Chauhan as CMO

Metro Brands has appointed Harshvardhan Chauhan as chief marketing officer and senior management personnel, effective February 23, 2026.The company disclosed this development through a regulatory filing with BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Chauhan who has over 18 years of experience across marketing and business leadership roles spanning retail, fashion, lifestyle, grocery, home and e-commerce, was previously working with Trident Group as global chief marketing and brand office. His career also includes stints at Bharat YEF, RPSG, DLF Shopping Malls, ShopClues, Godrej Group, Reckitt Benckiser and Accenture.

In his new role, Chauhan will report to CEO, Nissan Joseph.