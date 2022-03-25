Miami Ad School India appoints Madhu Amodia as Director

Madhu is a Communication Designer from Mumbai. She is an alumni of London College of Communication and has an eclectic artistic sensibility, which reflects in the diversity of her creative pursuit. She has passion for education and in her last role was a Head of faculty at École Intuit Lab. Branding and Packaging is her forte and she has taught at Parsons School (ISDI) and École Intuit Lab (French Design School) in India. Outside of education, she has worked in multiple Advertising & Design Agencies in her career. Some renowned brands she has worked with in the past are Fosters, CNBC, Johnson & Johnson, Telegraph, ABP, Air India & Mondelez. Her typographic project on “Indian Currency” was displayed in the V&A Museum, London during the London Design Festival, 2013.