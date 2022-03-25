Miami Ad School India appoints Madhu Amodia as Director

Madhu was previously Head of Faculty at École Intuit Lab.
Miami Ad School, the Cannes Lions' Future School of the Year and the world's most awarded advertising school (as per Gunn Report) has announced Madhu Amodia as its new Director for India. The school faculties include design, digital marketing, strategic thinking and innovation.
Madhu is a Communication Designer from Mumbai. She is an alumni of London College of Communication and has an eclectic artistic sensibility, which reflects in the diversity of her creative pursuit. She has passion for education and in her last role was a Head of faculty at École Intuit Lab. Branding and Packaging is her forte and she has taught at Parsons School (ISDI) and École Intuit Lab (French Design School) in India. Outside of education, she has worked in multiple Advertising & Design Agencies in her career. Some renowned brands she has worked with in the past are Fosters, CNBC, Johnson & Johnson, Telegraph, ABP, Air India & Mondelez. Her typographic project on “Indian Currency” was displayed in the V&A Museum, London during the London Design Festival, 2013.
Raj Kamble, Miami Ad School India, commented, "Miami Ad School is the Harvard of Creativity, now transforming rapidly with a keen eye to the future. We’re the only school that guarantees 1 year of internships abroad during the course. Madhu's illustrious background and true passion for education make her an ideal fit to lead the school’s next transformation. Under her leadership, we are now venturing into AI, Gaming, UI/UX, Entrepreneurship, Web3, etc. Miami Ad School has set a commendable base in India in the last 7 years and is now ready for an exciting next chapter."
Over a thousand alumni of Miami Ad School are now spread across BBDO, Ogilvy, Droga5, Goodby Silverstein, Facebook, Google, Oracle, Adobe, and many other top companies and agencies in New York, London, Spain, Brazil, Japan, etc.