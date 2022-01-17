Miami AD School, Mumbai appoints new Dean, Neha Mishra

Prior to Miami Ad School Mumbai, she has been a professor at a premier B-school teaching the process of design thinking.
Miami Ad School, the Cannes Lions' Future School of the Year and the world's most awarded advertising school (as per Gunn Report) as announced Neha Mishra as its new Dean starting January 2022. The school offers a unique collaboration of fresh perspectives and global ideologies that influence the future of design, digital marketing, strategic thinking and innovation.
Mishra comes from an artistically-inclined family and having lived in an atmosphere dedicated to creativity, she naturally made it her work and life. Her professional training at National Institute of Design made her an expert in translating design language and visualizing out of the box design solutions. Prior to Miami Ad School Mumbai, she has been a professor at a premier B-school teaching the process of design thinking. She has also led an international brand consultancy in Bangalore, been a faculty of design, mentored multi-faceted student design projects and been a jury member for prestigious design awards.
Raj Kamble, director, Miami Ad School, commented, "Miami Ad School is the Harvard of Creativity. We are an unconventional school. We want the students and professionals here to have an opportunity to not only discover their passion, but also to establish a basis on which to build their creative careers. Miami Ad School is like your visa to get a job abroad. Today we're proud to teach not only art and writing, but AI, Gaming, UI/UX, Entrepreneurship, etc. and being a truly future-ready school. We welcome Neha on-board and look forward to an exciting journey with her."
Over a hundred alumni of Miami Ad School are now spread across BBDO, Ogilvy, Droga5, Goodby Silverstein, Facebook, Google, Oracle, Adobe, and many other top companies and agencies in New York, London, Spain, Brazil, Japan, etc.