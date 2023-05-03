MIB approves Abhay Ojha as CEO of Zee Media

Previously, he was the Chief Business Officer at the media company.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved the appointment of Abhay Ojha as the Chief Executive Officer of ZEE Media Corporation.
Zee Media, in a regulatory filing, stated in the month of February that it has considered the candidature of Abhay Ojha, for appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The media company appointed Ojha as its chief business officer in November 2022.
In a career spanning over 15 years, Ohja has worked at organisations such as Auditnext, Fearless Media, Shop CJ India, Star TV, HUL, among others.