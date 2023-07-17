Michelin India appoints Shantanu Deshpande as Managing Director

Shantanu will be based out of Pune, India.
Michelin has announced the appointment of Shantanu Deshpande as managing director for Michelin in India. Shantanu will be based out of Pune, India.
Across his 23-year tenure with Michelin, Shantanu has held various leadership roles in sales and marketing, both in India and in other geographies such as North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Shantanu joined Michelin India in 1999 as an Area Sales Manager. He was appointed India Marketing Director in 2007 and in this role, he was instrumental in establishing the company’s presence in the country.
From 2012 to 2015, Shantanu served as vice president marketing with a Michelin subsidiary in North America. He was director marketing B2B business for Africa , India & Middle East Region from 2015 to 2020. Since 2020, Shantanu served as global marketing director for Michelin Group’s Urban Business Line based out of Bangkok.