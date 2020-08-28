Micromax ropes in Rachna Lather as Marketing Head

Prior to this, she was the Head Of Marketing at Colorbar USA.
Micromax Informatics has recenltly appointed Rachna Lather as its head of marketing. This is her second stint with the company, in her previous stint she was the category marketing head - mobile and consumer electronics (2010-2015). Before joining Micromax, Rachna worked as independent marketing consultant for around 7 months. Prior to that, she headed marketing at Colorbar USA for around 8 months.
With around 18 years of experience in the industry, Rachna has also worked with Motorola India as marketing head (2015-2019) and Virgin Mobile India as senior manager - brand & comms(2008-2010) . A Delhi University Graduate, Lather did her PG diploma in Mass Communication from The Delhi School of Communication.